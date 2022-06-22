Brandon Mitchell Week

Brandon Mitchell Week

October 8, 1979 — June 18, 2022

Brandon Mitchell Week, 42, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Brandon was born on Oct. 8, 1979, in Virginia to Roger and Delores “Dolly” Week, and grew up in Babbitt where he attended school.

He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his friends and helping others and playing with Presley, Jarrett and Aila.

He is survived by his mother; nieces and nephews: Samantha Week O’Bryan, Jasinda (Tyler) Brown, Brayden O'Bryan and Ashtyn O’Bryan; and his fiance, Tracy Waisanen.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger; brother, Chad; and grandparents, Howard and Mickey Johnson and Knute and Agnes Week.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt with a Celebration of Life to follow at A&C Wingers, Inc. at 7854 Highway 135 North in Embarrass.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

