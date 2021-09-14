Bradley Jon Allen, 51, of Makinen, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born Feb. 4, 1970, in Aurora, the son of Robert and Aletha (Vogelaar) Allen. Brad was a longtime resident of Makinen, and also lived in California, and Bigelow, Minn. He was a millwright with Local 1348; and liked model cars, bowling, playing cards, and the Vikings. Brad is remembered for his love of Harley Davidson motorcycles and the time he was able to spend enjoying the road and his bike. His love of cars defined him, a true “car guy” and lover of Dodge and Mopar muscle cars. He never got sick of working on cars and could talk motors all day. Brad was a jack of all trades and could build or fix anything; especially anything mechanical or with a motor… a master mechanic you’d say.
Brad is survived by his mom, Aletha Allen of Makinen; children, Hannah Allen of Edina and Ian (Makalia) Allen of Hibbing; step-daughters, Emily (Jim) Barto of Eveleth, Chantal Wilhelm of Gilbert, and Afton Nasers of Worthington; grandson, Colt Allen; step-grandchildren; siblings: Russell Allen of Sibley, Iowa, Rodney Allen of Makinen, Warren Allen of Makinen, Scott Allen of Makinen, Randy Allen of Makinen, Curtis Allen of Iron, and Lori (Jim) Bailey of Makinen; the mother of his children, Leann Fitzpatrick of Iron; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; brother, Jerry; two brothers in infancy; and sister-in-law, Sheila Allen.
A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Emmanuel Baptist Church in Virginia. Pastor John Cowan will officiate.
Inurnment will take place in the Makinen Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Derrick Allen, Ethan Humphreys, Austin Humphreys, Jon Allen, Bob Allen and Aaron Allen.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
