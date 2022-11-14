Bradley John Nikunen of Duluth, Minn., age 29, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1992, son of Laverne “Bernie” Nikunen and the late Marilyn “Beanie” Taylor.
Brad graduated from Eveleth-Gilbert Senior High School in 2011. Over the course of his career, he worked in various areas of construction that included building trades, refractory, and highway heavy work.
Everyone who knew Brad felt his big heart and giving nature. He will be missed especially by his children, with whom he spent countless hours chasing, attending sporting events and doing numerous other outdoor activities with. Brad was an avid sports fan, namely the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Baltimore Ravens. He was also a huge fan of family get togethers, a time he was grateful for to connect with his extended families. Every event with Brad always had action and laughter involved, typically a competitive game like bags, a round of golf or bowling.
Brad is survived by his sons, Braxton and Ryland of Proctor; step-son, Lawson; brother, Nathan; sisters, Nikki, Kacee and Ginny; father, Bernie; grandmother, Marilyn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and his nephew.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Beanie; and countless other loved ones.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date.
