Brad J. Surla, 61, of Eveleth, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1959, in Virginia to Robert and Audrey (Jarvis) Surla. He grew up in Eveleth and enjoyed special times with his Uncle Joe and Aunt Pat Surla. Brad graduated from Eveleth High School in 1978. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Linda J. Motley on Aug. 22, 1981 in Eveleth at Resurrection Catholic Church.
Brad furthered his education at Hibbing Technical College for Construction Maintenance Metal Trades. He worked for North Country Plumbing and Heating until his early retirement, due to his health. Brad loved all outdoor activities including hunting, ice fishing, and traveling. Brad loved to tinker and always had a project going. He especially enjoyed time spent with his son, Scott and their boy toys. He also loved spending time with Scott and Jessie at their home in New Mexico and winters in Arizona. Despite his progressive health condition, Brad’s humor and quick wit remained.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Scott (Jessie); special furry grand dog, Landie; his mother, Audrey; siblings, Bonnie, Gary, Larry, Randy and Terry; special aunt, Pat Surla; mother-in-law, Mary Motley; brothers-in-law, Louie “Joe” (Marcia) Motley, John (Debbie) Motley, Ron (Cherie) Motley; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Bill) Berg, Janet (Mike) Swanson; his lifetime friend, Wayne Gauthier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; special uncle, Joe Surla; father-in-law, Jim Motley; and his cousin, Kevin.
A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Brad’s life will be held from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at his home, 4299 Golf Course Road, Eveleth.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.