Boza ‘Betty’ (Beshir) Perell
January 20, 1926 — January 26, 2022
Boza “Betty” (Beshir) Perell, 96, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Betty was born in Chisholm, Minn., on Jan. 20, 1926, to Milan and Anna (Miklaich) Beshir. She grew up in Chisholm and graduated from Chisholm High School with the class of 1944. Betty was a lifelong resident of the Iron Range as she moved to Hibbing after marrying her husband, Rudolph “Rudy” Perell in 1948. They started their family in Hibbing and Betty was a stay-at-home mom as she made every single meal, morning, noon, and night. Her life was dedicated to her family and children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She found true joy in cooking and loved every holiday as she always had a house full at Christmas and decorated all out no matter what the season or celebration was. She was an avid and involved member of Saint Michael's Orthodox Church in Hibbing where she served as secretary for a time and whatever else they needed. Betty was also an acting member at large as an office member. She was a dedicated member in the church kitchen, preparing and making food for all types of events. Betty also led the church in making hundreds of sarmas to raise funds for the parish. She was always having a good time throughout her life whether listening to polka music or going out dancing with her friends. Most of all, she loved and cherished her four sons.
Betty is survived by her sons: Cary (Joan) Perell of Osage, Minn., Tom (Liz) Perell of Duluth, Minn., Daniel (Toni) Perell of Hibbing, and Michael (Ann) Perell of Rush City, Minn.; grandchildren: Michael (Kenrea) Perell, Joey (Trish) Perell, Ryan (Valerie) Perell, Janine (Brian) Terzich, Jamie (April) Perell, Corey (Amy) Perell and Kasey (Tim) Cropper; 17 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; special nephew, Earnest “Ozzo” (Judy) Ozanich; and her favorite neighbors throughout the years, Mary Goard-Erickson and the late Major David Goard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milan and Anna; husband, Rudy; and siblings: Ernie Ozanich, Joe Ozanich, Anne Ozanich and Dorothy Beshir.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to Diamond Willow Assisted Living and Itasca Hospice for their outstanding love and care.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Saint Michael's Orthodox Church in Hibbing. Father Dean Frank will officiate the services and visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
