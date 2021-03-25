Boris Martin Babich, 69, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, nearly four years after a devastating stroke. His family and friends were by his side for the days leading up to his death with many visits, hugs and laughs shared.
He was born in Klagenfurt, Austria, on December 7, 1951, to William and Gisela (Goritchan) Babich. Boris spent the first four years of his life living in a refugee camp in Austria after William and the Goritchan family were forced to leave Communist Yugoslavia. His family traveled to America in 1955 where his grandfather, Ivan Goritchan, had found work for his father at the Erie Mine in Aurora. The family settled in Eveleth, Minn. During his high school years, Boris was a 4 year letter-winner and Captain of the Eveleth Swim Team as a diver. He was Student Council President, E-Club member, member of the Track Team, participated in several school plays, and was sports editor of his Senior yearbook. He spent his days in Eveleth with his brothers, Bill, Nick, and Peter, and his sister, Nina and Aunt Renate, and running amuck with Steve Steblay, his lifetime best friend. He was confirmed at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. After graduating High School in 1969, he attended college at the University of Minnesota in Duluth. During college orientation, he fell in love with Candace Sandstedt. They married on July 6, 1973, and were blessed with two children, Jesse and Tiffany, and four amazing grandchildren, Tristen, Brielle, and Brynn Babich and Rome Determan.
Boris received his B.A. in Industrial Arts. After teaching Industrial Arts in Attica, Ind., for one year, he hung up his teaching vest forever. He and Candy came back to the Iron Range and he began working as a Draftsman at Abe Matthews Engineering in Hibbing and later landed a position at Irathane Systems/Iracore where he spent 39 years, primarily working as Design Engineer and in Sales. While traveling the country, he made hundreds of friends along the way. He was overly dedicated to Irathane Systems, often spending a Saturday morning in the office and Sunday nights preparing for a business trip. The people he worked with through the years were like family to him. He was a member of the ITW Patent Society, past member of the Hibbing Algonquin Club, Hibbing Jaycees, Engineer’s Club of Northern Minnesota, Hibbing Country Club and Hibbing Archery Club.
In his free time, Boris loved spending time in his garage, fixing things around the house, fishing, hunting and helping anyone who needed it. Boris was an incredible woodworker, designing many a barn, garage and shed. He was a strong pool player and in his younger years was an enthusiastic archer. He also enjoyed the sport of racquetball and golfing.
Besides spending time with his family and friends Boris’ favorite place on the planet was Jake’s Narrows on Insula Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. He introduced the BWCA to many friends and family and always welcomed an inexperienced paddler. Boris was the “Captain of the Paddle.” Sadly, Boris only had about five months of retirement before having a massive stroke in his living room in June of 2017. Boris would say “Those five months were a good retirement.”
If asked to describe him, just about anyone would say: “Boris Babich was a good man.” He was kind, helpful and hardworking. He was patient and always paused to think before he spoke and you usually wanted to hear what he had to say.
Boris is survived by his wife, Candy; children, Jesse (Amber) Babich of Hibbing, Tiffany (Shane) Determan of Harris, Minn.; his four beloved grandchildren: Tristen, Brielle and Brynn Babich and Rome Determan; his mother, Gisela Babich of Eveleth; brothers, Bill Babich Jr, of Hibbing, Nick (Teresa) Babich of New Richmond, Wis.; and sister, Nina (Russ Korpi) Haddad of Eveleth. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Babich; and brother, Peter Babich.
We will miss our husband, father, papa, uncle, cousin and friend.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held after this spring when it is safe to do so.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
