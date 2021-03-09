Boris M. Babich, 69, of Hibbing, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Virginia, Minn.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

