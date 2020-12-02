It is with heavy hearts that we share that Bonnie (Veronica) Zupancich, 80, passed away Nov. 25, 2020.
Born Feb. 26, 1940 to Louis and Mary Deyak. She was the youngest of nine children and was a lifelong resident of Ely, Minn. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She loved to serve others with her hospitality. Anyone who came into Bonnie’s home or cabin were welcomed with open arms and love. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, traveling, cooking and baking. Walnut potica and apple strudel were her specialties. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a gift to many. Her faith, family and friends were everything to her.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, James of 60 years; son, James Jr. (Andrea); daughters, Stacy (Steve) Nelson, and Kelly (Mike) Mavetz; her sisters, Marge Mich and Helen Koschak.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren: Alex and Erika Maple, Kirsten (Logan) Trout, Jim Zupancich III; Mackenzie and Grace Nelson; Brooke, Morgan and Taylor Mavetz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Louis, William and Edward Deyak; her sisters, Mary Pechaver, Amy Liptak and Betty Randorf; her brother-in-laws, Stan Pechaver, Robert Liptak, Andrew Randorf, Stan Mich, and Frank Koschak; her sister-in-laws, Rhoda and Pat Deyak.
Private service will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. for family and close friends. Capacity limit, face masks and social distancing in effect.
Memorials can be made to her special charities: the American Diabetes Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely, MN would be appreciated.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
