Bonnie Mae Rosier (nee Wiltse), 66, of Mountain Iron, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1955, in Donaldson, Minn., the daughter of Barbara Ann (Magsam) and Luther Willis Wiltse.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Barry; children, Michelle (Jeff Johnson) and Jacob; and siblings: Lona Wiltse of Kinney, Shirley Agnoli of Kinney, Darrell Wiltse of Mountain Iron, William (Pam) Wiltse of Kinney, Dale (Sherry) Wiltse of Kinney, and Kelly (Stanley) Oleson of Mt. Iron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barb and Luther; grandparents, Merle George and Marie Florence (Goosen) Magsam of Euclid, Minn., and William Alexander and Lela Gertrude (Pulver) Wiltse of Bagley, Minn.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.