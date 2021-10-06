Bonnie Mae Rosier (nee Wiltse), 66, of Mountain Iron, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1955, in Donaldson, Minn., the daughter of Barbara Ann (Magsam) and Luther Willis Wiltse.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Barry; children, Michelle (Jeff Johnson) and Jacob; and siblings: Lona Wiltse of Kinney, Shirley Agnoli of Kinney, Darrell Wiltse of Mountain Iron, William (Pam) Wiltse of Kinney, Dale (Sherry) Wiltse of Kinney, and Kelly (Stanley) Oleson of Mt. Iron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barb and Luther; grandparents, Merle George and Marie Florence (Goosen) Magsam of Euclid, Minn., and William Alexander and Lela Gertrude (Pulver) Wiltse of Bagley, Minn.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Rosier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries