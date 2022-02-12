Bonnie Jean Young, 74 of Ely Lake died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. She was born on March 21, 1947, in Eveleth to Donald and Dorothy (Lakso) Hall. Bonnie graduated from Eveleth High School in 1965 and later graduated from Business College.
She was united in marriage to Denver E. Young on July 25, 1973, in Virginia. Bonnie and Denver had a marriage that was full of love, support, and laughter. Their love was admired by many.
Bonnie worked at Queen City Federal. She began her career as a bank teller and retired in 2006 as a loan officer. Bonnie had great passion for her work and valued the relationships she made with her customers and colleagues.
Bonnie enjoyed curling, golfing, and reading. She was a hockey enthusiast. Following her family’s sporting events and activities was one of her absolute favorite things to do. This interest began with her son, Zach, and continued throughout life with her three grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Denver; son, D. Zachary; grandchildren, Kayla Young (fiancé, Dane Beise), Easton Young, Mylee Young; her mother, Dorothy Hall; sister, Donna (Chuck) Dennis; brother, Tom Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Jack.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
