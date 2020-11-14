Bonnie Jean Dancer, 68, of Otsego and formerly of the Iron Range, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Bonnie will be deeply missed by husband of 51 years, Brian; children, Missy (Bruce) and Brian (Debra); grandchildren: Kaleb, Lauren (David), Jasmine, Angela, and Tommy; great-grandson, Mickey; and mother, Betty Fortman.
She was preceded in death by father, James.
A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Edinbrook Church (4300 Edinbrook Pkwy., Brooklyn Park).
Funeral arrangements are with Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven, 763-533-8643.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.