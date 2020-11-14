Bonnie Jean Dancer

Bonnie Jean Dancer, 68, of Otsego and formerly of the Iron Range, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Bonnie will be deeply missed by husband of 51 years, Brian; children, Missy (Bruce) and Brian (Debra); grandchildren: Kaleb, Lauren (David), Jasmine, Angela, and Tommy; great-grandson, Mickey; and mother, Betty Fortman.

She was preceded in death by father, James.

A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Edinbrook Church (4300 Edinbrook Pkwy., Brooklyn Park).

Funeral arrangements are with Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven, 763-533-8643.

