Bonnie “Bunnie” Jean (Auel) Yahrmatter of Columbia Heights, Minn., formerly of Hibbing, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 71.
Leaving her family heartbroken but not without the hope of seeing her again, Bunnie believed in God’s promise of resurrection to everlasting life on a paradise earth — and her family looks forward to seeing her again in that paradise. (Rev. 21:3,4).
Bunnie graduated from Hibbing High School in 1968. She married her high school sweetheart, Joyel “Joey” Yahrmatter and they enjoyed 52 wonderful years together. She was an amazing mother to her three children, Patrick (wife Catherine), Kari (husband Michael), and Chad (wife Lisa). One of her greatest delights was being grandmother to Vincent, Jessica (husband Clinton), Spencer (wife Emily), Gunnar, Alyssa, Raquel (husband Jacob), Thomas and Katelyn. Lincoln, her great-grandson, was a constant joy in her life.
Bunnie is survived by her loving husband; mother, Neoma Auel; her children; grandchildren; siblings, Richard (wife Irene), Cathie, and Yolanda (husband Darwin); and a large extended family of many friends, brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Joseph Auel; and her infant sister, Julie Ann Auel.
Found among her belongings was this note by Bonnie, “Being conscious of our blessings is a powerful antidote for being swallowed up by our grief.”
