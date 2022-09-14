Bonita “Bonnie” Marie Curphy passed away in her home on Monday, September 12, 2022 with her family. Bonnie was in hospice care at home since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer approximately one month ago.
She was born in Virginia on November 23, 1949 to Elda and Henry Pappone. Bonnie married Jon Curphy on June 15, 1973.
In her younger years, Bonnie enjoyed being on bowling, softball and volleyball leagues. She also enjoyed playing tennis. As the years passed, she enjoyed playing cards with friends, cooking for those she loved and spending time with family and friends. She always put others’ needs in front of her own and to know her was to love her. Bonnie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her husband Jon Curphy and her daughters, Nicole Curphy and Kelly (Deymion) Murph; her three grandchildren, Indi Romero and Liam and Gia Murph; and her sister Kathy (Larry) Chrysler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Vincent Pappone.
Bonnie did not want a service, and the family is honoring her wishes. Thank you to all the family, friends, and others who visited and shared their love with Bonnie in her final days, shared food and gift cards with the family, and who were a constant support.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonita Curphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.