Bonita “Bonnie” Marie Curphy

Bonita “Bonnie” Marie Curphy passed away in her home on Monday, September 12, 2022 with her family. Bonnie was in hospice care at home since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer approximately one month ago.

She was born in Virginia on November 23, 1949 to Elda and Henry Pappone. Bonnie married Jon Curphy on June 15, 1973.

