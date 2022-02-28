Bobbie (Wilkey) Bouvier-Morris, 73, died unexpectedly at her home on Dewey Lake Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
She was born in Hibbing April 18, 1948, to Mary (Zorich) and Robert Wilkey. She attended Hibbing High School until 1963 when her family moved to Denver, Colo. Bobbie graduated from North HS, Denver with honors. She received a scholarship to Rosary Dominican University, in River Forest, Ill. She transferred to University of Colorado Boulder where she completed her undergraduate degree. Her graduate degree was completed at U of Colorado Denver – College of Design and Planning. She completed her master’s degree at Boston University in Sociology. Bobbie moved back to Hibbing following her divorce to be near family.
Bobbie was employed by the Center for Independent Living, as a grant writer in Hibbing. She took a two-year leave of absence when she was appointed to a position in Washington, D.C., by the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, in the enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as other legislation on a federal level for several years. On her return from D.C., she continued work as access coordinator for NHS NorthStar in home-family staff.
While in Washington she met her husband, Michael. She moved with him to his home in Chicago, until his semi-retirement when she strongly convinced him they needed to find a lake home in northern Minnesota. She found her perfect place on Dewey Lake. Minnesota winters were pretty tough for Michael, so they found a winter home in La Quinta, Calif. After Michael’s death (2015), Bobbie came back to live on the lake year-round, once again to be close to family and friends.
She continued working for many organizations and volunteered with AEOA, EEOC, ADA, Center for Independent Living and was a board member with AAUW. She was also involved with fundraising for the Hibbing, Dylan Project, and Arrowhead Regional Arts Council.
She is survived by her stepson, Aaron Morris; sister, Nancy Lyver, Hibbing; niece, Melissa Pusateri; nephew, Anthony Martines; nieces: Kerri (Wilkey) Waller, Gail, Terri Ann Wilkey; nephews, Robert and John Wilkey; many cousins, great nieces, nephews and great-great niece and nephew, all her friends she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents, Mary and Robert; brother, Terry Wilkey; and brother-in-law, Paul Lyver.
Bobbie had a beautiful, deeply spiritual soul. She was a kind, gentle, generous spirit who loved nature, happiest in her gardens, BWCA in a canoe, long drives, reading, researching, photography, art and entertaining friends and family. Her sensitive soul, and brilliant mind will be missed forever. Reach for the sky my sister and run with the wolves.
A celebration of life will be held at her home on Dewey Lake in May.
