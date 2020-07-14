Bobbie Jo (Horack) Lisenby passed away unexpectedly at her home in Macclenny, Fla., on July 2, 2020.
She was born July 30, 1970, in Hibbing to Pat (Van Damme) and Ted Horack. She graduated from Hibbing High School in June 1988, then joined the Air Force. She graduated from Sam Houston in Texas with a four-year degree in Human Resources, later received a degree in Physical Therapy Assistant, she also became a relator. She loved to travel and live all over the world: Honduras, Panama, Egypt, Israel and various states in the U.S. Loved scuba diving, snorkeling, water and snow skiing, bungee jumping, motorcycling, biking on the beach, working out, making jewelry, refinishing furniture and learning. Bobbie loved a party, loved meeting people young and old. She lived an extremely full life and was always game for fun and friends. She loved the ocean especially Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Bobbie Jo is survived by her husband, Jerry Lisenby; mother, Pat Horack; siblings, Gary (Shari) Horack and Tammy (Antonio) Acalco; nephews: Michael and Hayden Horack, Nicholas Horack and Antonio Acalco; her aunt, Bev Leathers and Lee VanDamme; numerous cousins; many best friends (loved them all); and her dogs: Chorie, Chopper and Gabe.
She was preceded in death by many family members including her father, Ted Horack; grandparents; and other dogs. She will be missed by all who made her acquaintance.
A celebration of life will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Grandma’s in the Park, Hibbing.
