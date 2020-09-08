Bobbi K. Tomasetti, 58, of Chisholm, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home of natural causes.
She was born April 18, 1962, in Chisholm, and later was adopted by William and Helen (Botts) Rolfe. She was a Chisholm High School graduate and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance from UMD. Bobbi had lived in California in 1983 before moving back to Chisholm in 1989 where she has been a longtime resident. She married Mark Tomasetti on Nov. 24, 199,0 in Chisholm. They were blessed with five grandchildren she adored spoiling. She loved working with students as a substitute teacher and as a private music teacher. As an active member of the Chisholm Baptist Church, she enjoyed working with children and singing in the choir. Bobbi was also a member of the Arrowhead Chorale in Duluth, Northwind Flute Choir, Twin Ports Wind Ensemble, the Borealis Art Guild, and former Associate Director of the Crescendo Youth Ensemble. She enjoyed singing, playing her flute and was a prolific artist in many mediums- including glass, paint, and drawing.
Bobbi is survived by her husband, Mark; children: Jennifer (Joe Varichak), Ashley Krznarich, Kate (David) McClellan and Anthony Tomasetti; five grandchildren: Holden, Estella, Marcella, Hugh and Eilee; six siblings: William and John Rolfe, Linda Hanson, Peggy Rierson, Marilyn Rolfe, and Melvin Rolfe; numerous nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Tony.
A Celebration of Life for Bobbi will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
