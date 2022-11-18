Bob (Robert A.) Johnson
August 9, 1955—November 16, 2022
Bob (Robert A.) Johnson, 67, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2022 after a brave fight against cancer.
Bob was born in Grand Forks N.D., on Aug. 9, 1955, to Paul and Pearl Johnson. He graduated in 1973 from Hibbing High School then attended Eveleth Vo-Tech for welding and iron working. He worked as an iron worker until 1977 before becoming a welder for Electric Power Door in Hibbing. In 1985, he took a civilian job with the Grand Forks Air Force base as a welder on the nuclear missile silos. He returned to Hibbing in 1995 and worked as a welder for Furin and Shea until a work related accident in 1997. That left him with a lower back disability, but that never stopped him from living life to the fullest. His favorite job of all was being “Trouble 1” at the Iron Range MakerSpace. At the makerspace, he mentored and left a lasting impact on many people with his vast knowledge in woodworking, welding, metal forging, and life advice. The craftsmanship and the items that he made were well sought after.
Bob was a member of the Boy Scouts for 40 plus years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda; sons: Jeremy (Nicky) of Roseau, Minn., Cody of Minneapolis, Minn., and Kacey (Brooke) of Baudette, Minn.; grandsons: Gabriel Johnson, Hunter Trangsrud and Oliver Johnson; granddaughter, Blake Trangsrud; mother, Pearl Johnson of Hibbing; brother, Wayne (Lori) Johnson of Carlos, Minn.; sister, Avis (Scott) Kokal of Roseau, Minn.; along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Johnson; his father and mother-in-law, Bert and Ruby Shamp; brothers-in-law, John and Frank Shamp; and sister-in-law, Melinda Shamp.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
