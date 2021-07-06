Blanche “Wendy” Ann Yourczek of Angora, Minn., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the age of 87.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the VFW, Cook, MN. Military Honors will be accorded by the Cook VFW Post 1757 and Orr American Legion Post 480 Honor Guards.
In lieu of cut flowers, Wendy loved live plants and flowers.
Memorials to: Contented Critters Animal Shelter; K9’s for Warriors (service dogs for Veterans); Masonic Cancer Center.
