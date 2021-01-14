Billy Starr Wilke

Billy Starr Wilke, 42, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Virginia Hospital.

There will be a memorial service for Billy at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

There will be a reception to follow from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cook Muni.

