Billy Starr Wilke

Billy Starr Wilke, 42, of Virginia, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Virginia Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

