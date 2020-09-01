Billy Dean Perryman

Billy D. Perryman, 68, known to most as 39, longtime resident of Nashwauk died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, Minn.
He was born Oct. 5, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo. Billy resided in Nashwauk for the past 43 years, coming from Missouri. He was a brick mason by trade and worked for Reintjes Refractory and United Refractory throughout his career. He was a member of the Local Bricklayers Union 1. Billy was a kind soul who would light up a room. He loved NASCAR, taking walks, old cars, especially his Model A, driving, being around people, animals, the outdoors, and most importantly his beloved children and grandchildren. Billy’s work ethic was second to none, he would be determined to fix anything that he got his hands on. He also was known as the Nashwauk Supervisor, always making sure the projects downtown went as planned.
Billy is survived by his children: Chris Perryman, Missouri, Saffron (Zak) Apel, Hibbing, and Cole (Amanda) Perryman, Nashwauk, Minn., his six grandchildren, Paige Perryman, Alyssa Noelle and Breelyn Nicole Apel, Conner, Teagan, and Kade Perryman; his brother-in-law, David (Glenda) Maki, Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Lynda Mae (John Kmiech) of Duluth; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Marie (Lord) Perryman; father; his wife, Brenda on June 10, 2019; two sisters; eight brothers; and his beloved dog, Maddi that walked alongside Billy for 17 years.
Funeral services for Billy will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
A gathering of fellowship will be at O’Brien Lake Reservoir Pavilion located at 34613 Hwy. 169 in Nashwauk immediately following the funeral service. Everyone is invited to attend.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Billy, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
