Billie Jeanne Burritt (Picek), 76, of Virginia, Minn., died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Billie “BJ” was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Hibbing, Minn., to William and Margaret (Watt) Picek. Billie attended Cook school until the family moved to Virginia where she then graduated from high school.
Billie welcomed two children, Troy and Jena. She later met and married Harold Burritt who adopted Troy and Jena. They lived in Eveleth, Minn., until moving to Roanoke, Va., for almost five years. Billie, Harold, and Jena returned to Eveleth at the end of 1989 and stayed until Billie and Harold once again moved back to Roanoke in 1994. They remained until Harold’s passing with Billie then returning to Minnesota in 2005 where she lived in her home until her passing. Billie worked several jobs through the years in administration in Minnesota and the state of Virginia. Billie was an amazing daughter, mother, sister, and friend to so many. She will be missed by the many friends she has made in both Minnesota and the state of Virginia. Her love and big heart touched many lives.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Picek; children, Troy Burritt, Jena Lamppa; and her husband, Jason Lamppa; grandchildren, John Burritt and McKenzie Burritt; siblings, Dan (Kathy) Picek, Tom (Char) Picek, and Bobbi (Roy) Siegfried; special friend, Jerry Snell; and countless friends and family she cherished.
Billie was preceded in death by her father, William Picek; and husband, Harold Burritt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the historic Little Fork Lutheran Church in Cook, Minn., on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Little Fork Cemetery, 9897 Wien Rd, on the corner of Samuelson Rd and Wien Rd). Refreshments and bars will be available, however there are limited facilities at the historic church. Flower delivery is not available.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolence to the family, go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
