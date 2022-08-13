Billie Jeanne Burritt (Picek)

Billie Jeanne Burritt (Picek), 76, of Virginia, Minn., died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Billie “BJ” was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Hibbing, Minn., to William and Margaret (Watt) Picek. Billie attended Cook school until the family moved to Virginia where she then graduated from high school.

