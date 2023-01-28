Beverly Nissinen

Beverly Jean (Jackson) Nissinen, 82, of Portland, Ore., went home Friday, January 20, 2023, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Beverly was born in Bemidji, Minn., on August 25, 1940, to Harris and Hilda Jackson. She grew up in northern Minnesota and Fairbanks, Alaska, where she graduated from high school. On Aug. 29, 1958, Beverly married Emorie Nissinen. In 1962, the Nissinens moved to Oregon, where they would live for many years in Hillsboro and Portland with a brief interlude in Lynnwood, Wash., where they ran a 7-Eleven store. Beverly was a homemaker and in later years worked for several corporate entities, including the Epson Corporation. Beverly and Emorie also spent several years pulling fifth-wheel trailers around the country. Throughout her life Beverly was an active volunteer in schools, churches, hospitals, and with Meals on Wheels; she was a lifelong Lutheran.
Beverly is survived by sisters, Judy (Bill) Burlingame and Carol Ann Lomen; daughters, Laura (Dave) Stauffer and Lisa (Clarence) Nissinen- Harlow; son, Aaron (Terri) Nissinen; 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR.
