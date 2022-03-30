Memorial service for Beverly Marie Mickelson, 89, of Virginia, formerly of Biwabik, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Community United Church of Christ in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating. Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Beverly died Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minnesota.
She was born May 18, 1932 in Virginia, Minn., to John and Ethel (Fraza) Hill. Beverly was a graduate of Virginia High School and later married Lawrence Mickelson on June 5, 1954.
Beverly worked as a cook for Ormond Restaurant and was a seamstress at the Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory in Virginia. Bev will be fondly remembered for her baking abilities.
She was a member of Community United Church, Women's Life, the Biwabik American Legion Auxiliary and the Biwabik Senior Citizens.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Mickelson of Virginia; grandsons, Lee (Paige) Mickelson and Luke Mickelson; great granddaughter, Freya.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel; husband, Lawrence; son, Matthew; a son, Lawrence in infancy; daughters, Connie and Debra; brothers, George Hill and Jack Hill; sister, Joan Wermager.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Mickelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.