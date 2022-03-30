Beverly Marie Mickelson

May 18, 1932 — March 28, 2022

Memorial service for Beverly Marie Mickelson, 89, of Virginia, formerly of Biwabik, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Community United Church of Christ in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating. Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.

Beverly died Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minnesota.

She was born May 18, 1932 in Virginia, Minn., to John and Ethel (Fraza) Hill. Beverly was a graduate of Virginia High School and later married Lawrence Mickelson on June 5, 1954.

Beverly worked as a cook for Ormond Restaurant and was a seamstress at the Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory in Virginia. Bev will be fondly remembered for her baking abilities.

She was a member of Community United Church, Women's Life, the Biwabik American Legion Auxiliary and the Biwabik Senior Citizens.

Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Mickelson of Virginia; grandsons, Lee (Paige) Mickelson and Luke Mickelson; great granddaughter, Freya.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel; husband, Lawrence; son, Matthew; a son, Lawrence in infancy; daughters, Connie and Debra; brothers, George Hill and Jack Hill; sister, Joan Wermager.

