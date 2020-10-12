Beverly M. Leathers

Beverly M. (VanDamme) Leathers, 89, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct.11, 2020, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minn.
She was born April 13, 1931, to Margueritte and Jack VanDamme Sr. in Hibbing. Bev’s greatest joy was her family. She bartended for 30 some years at the Brothers Two (Bar 412) in Hibbing, which was the perfect job for her as she loved being around people. She had so many customers that would come and see her even if they left the area, they made it a point to stop and see her. She was loved by so many. Bev loved to entertain her friends and family, walking, travelling and playing cribbage, especially with her longtime partner Kenny Marsyla and her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, they were her pride and joy.
Beverly is survived by her children, Corky (Sue) Rootes, Fort Mohave, Ariz., Trina (Al) Wilk, Cleveland, Ohio, Becky (George) Koemptgen, Hibbing, Linda (Dan) Raskovich, Nashwauk, David (Cambre) Leathers, Olathe, Kansas, Richard McGovern, Duluth, and sister, Pat Horack, Hibbing; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her longtime partner, Kenny Marsyla; daughter, Dawn Marie Rootes; brothers, Jack and Tommy VanDamme; sister, Delores VanDamme; mother, Margueritte VanDamme; and father, Jack VanDamme Sr.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Guardian Angels where Bev resided for the past four years, where they treated her like family, the staff at Cornerstone Villa where she received such wonderful care in her last days and for the hospice staff who looked after her family as they watched over her in her last days.
Father Fred Method will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon, Friday, Oct. 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Rev. Fred Method will officiate.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Fairview Hospice.
Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
