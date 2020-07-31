Beverly Lewis, 94, of Ely, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Ely with visitation taking place one hour before the service at the church.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home.

