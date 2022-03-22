Funeral service for Beverly June Hilde, 82, of Detroit Lakes, formerly of Mountain Iron, will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Caleb Lobb officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia, Minnesota.
Beverly died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
She was born June 7, 1939, in Hitterdal, Minn., to Leonard and Esther (Sahlberg) Hitterdal. She was a graduate of Hitterdal High School and later married Omar Hilde. She worked several years as a secretary for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and later for MinTac Mining Company. She moved to Detroit Lakes where they owned and operated the Circle H Ranch House. She enjoyed cooking and playing drums in the Omar Hilde and The Travelers Band.
Survivors include her children: Wanda (Steve) Lerol of Gilbert, Scott Hilde of Frazee and Troy Hilde of Little Rock, Ark.; son-in-law, Clark Fairbanks; former daughters-in-law: Kristina Hilde and Milagros Hilde; grandchildren: Travis Lerol, Dustin (Clarissa) Lerol, Brittany (Joshua) Lobb, Colton Lerol, Levi Lerol, Kaylee (Ben) Lobb, Jason (Samantha) Ekholm, Tyler (Kayla) Hilde, Megan Hilde, Gunnar Hilde, Grace Hilde, Kirsten Hilde and Garrett (Chelsea) Hilde; several great grandchildren; sister, Patsy (Charles) Heacox of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Esther; husband, Omar; daughter, Lorene Fairbanks; sister, Shirley (DuWayne) Anderson.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Hilde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.