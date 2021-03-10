Beverly June Benaglio

Beverly June (Woodward) Benaglio passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on the evening of Feb. 28, 2021.
She was born in Ishpeming, Mich., in 1927. She graduated from Ishpeming high school, where she was a football and basketball cheerleader, member of the National Honor Society, and vice president of her senior class. Upon graduation during WWII, she registered for civil service and was assigned to the stenographic pool at an army office in Chicago. She returned to Michigan’s UP after the war ended and enrolled at Northern Michigan University, where she was a class officer. She married John Benaglio in June, 1947. They moved to Pontiac, Mich., where Beverly worked for Pontiac Motors and then taught first grade. John’s job with the MA Hanna mining company subsequently involved moves to Iron River, Mich., Hibbing, Minn., and Avon Lake, Ohio. After retirement they relocated to Sun City West, Ariz., where Beverly enjoyed golfing, volunteering at a thrift shop, and memberships in bridge clubs and the calligraphy club. Beverly was a member of the Sun City West calligraphy club for 44 years, and she enjoyed making handmade gift cards that she sold in the community store and at craft fairs. A legacy of her gift card sales were the contributions she made to five charitable organizations in November, 2020. Beverly was a Lutheran and an avid churchgoer.
She is survived by her sons, John (Eileen) Benaglio in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Bruce Benaglio in Surprise, Ariz.; grandsons, Scott Benaglio (Tom Osborne) in NYC and Don (Jill) Benaglio in Scottsdale, Ariz.; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Stella, and Raffaella.
Beverly was preceded in death by John, her husband of 61 years in 2008; as well as her mother, Edith; stepfather, Arne; sister, Phyllis; and brother, Owen.
Family will attend a celebration of life ceremony at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City West.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.