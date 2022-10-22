Beverly Jean Bakken of Hibbing, Minn., went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2022. She passed peacefully in her sleep after her short fight of cancer, at the age of 82. She is now in her healed body.
She was born Beverly Jean Moen on May 23, 1940, 5 minutes before her twin brother in Fargo, N.D., to Henry and Alice (Christianson) Moen. Her family moved to Oklee, Minn., in 1941, where she grew up on her family farm. She was a 1958 Graduate of Oklee, Minn. She continued her education in Fargo, N.D., in Teachers Training. She taught in Red Lake County and Pennington County, in a one room schoolhouse. She was the last teacher at Little Oak School of Pennington County, which now is in the Pioneer Museum in Thief River Falls, Minn. She also worked later as an Area Merchandiser at Kmart for 17 years.
She married Stanley C. Bakken on June 10, 1961, they lived in Hibbing, and were married for 49 years. Beverly was very involved in the Christian community, in many bible studies over the years, Sons of Norway, and currently attended North Star Church. Her faith and her family were very important to her.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Carol Nelson; two granddaughters, Tiffany Nelson-Ekroos, Cardeay Nelson; three great grandchildren, Tyler Nelson, Thomas Nelson, and Trinity Ekroos, all of Hibbing; brothers, Clyde Moen (Laura) Thief River Falls, Minn., and Clayton Moen (Jacqueline) Rochester, Minn. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to her niece Kelly Moen for being our angel in human form.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Bakken; her twin brother, Bruce Moen; and her parents Henry and Alice Moen.
Beverly’s celebration of life will be held on Friday, Oct. 28. Visitation at 11:30 a.m.; service at 1 p.m. at Open Door Church, 12025 Cory Tracts Rd., Hibbing, MN, Pastor Jake Mount officiating.
