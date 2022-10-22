Beverly Jean Bakken

Beverly Jean Bakken of Hibbing, Minn., went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2022. She passed peacefully in her sleep after her short fight of cancer, at the age of 82. She is now in her healed body.

She was born Beverly Jean Moen on May 23, 1940, 5 minutes before her twin brother in Fargo, N.D., to Henry and Alice (Christianson) Moen. Her family moved to Oklee, Minn., in 1941, where she grew up on her family farm. She was a 1958 Graduate of Oklee, Minn. She continued her education in Fargo, N.D., in Teachers Training. She taught in Red Lake County and Pennington County, in a one room schoolhouse. She was the last teacher at Little Oak School of Pennington County, which now is in the Pioneer Museum in Thief River Falls, Minn. She also worked later as an Area Merchandiser at Kmart for 17 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Bakken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries