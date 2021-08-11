Beverly J. Larson passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Winter Haven, Fla.

She was born Dec. 22, 1932, in Virginia, Minn., to Leonard and Rose Larson.

Bev was a wonderful mother, a good cook and baker. She has resided in Lake Placid, Fla., for the last 20+ years. Bev traveled extensively in her motorhome in the 90s. Her travels took her to the California Baja, Alaska, Maine and other coast to coast locations.

Bev is survived by sons, David (Marie) and Kenneth (Lin Lu); and daughter, Katherine; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Dennis and his wife Georgette; nieces; and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; sister, Audrey; brother-in-law, Raymond Neimi; sister-in-law, Betty Larson; grandson, Travis Holappa; and ex-husband, Swante B. Holappa.

Bev was loved by all who knew her. Her bright personality and optimistic outlook will be missed by all.

