Beverly J. Larson passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Winter Haven, Fla.
She was born Dec. 22, 1932, in Virginia, Minn., to Leonard and Rose Larson.
Bev was a wonderful mother, a good cook and baker. She has resided in Lake Placid, Fla., for the last 20+ years. Bev traveled extensively in her motorhome in the 90s. Her travels took her to the California Baja, Alaska, Maine and other coast to coast locations.
Bev is survived by sons, David (Marie) and Kenneth (Lin Lu); and daughter, Katherine; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Dennis and his wife Georgette; nieces; and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; sister, Audrey; brother-in-law, Raymond Neimi; sister-in-law, Betty Larson; grandson, Travis Holappa; and ex-husband, Swante B. Holappa.
Bev was loved by all who knew her. Her bright personality and optimistic outlook will be missed by all.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.