Beverly Gail (Welman) Johnson

Beverly Gail (Welman) Johnson, 82, resident of Virginia, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Center in Hermantown, Minn.

Beverly was born July 21, 1939, in Bagley, Minn., the daughter of Lander Welman and Geraldine (Kirk) Welman. She graduated in 1957 from Cloquet High School, then entered the Nursing program, receiving her LPN Degree in 1958 from the Virginia School of Practical Nursing in Virginia.

Beverly married Peter M. Johnson on Aug. 12, 1961 in Virginia, Minn..

Beverly was a nurse for over 22 years working in the Nursing Home and then at the Virginia Municipal Hospital. She also worked at the Virginia Housing Authority where she retired. Beverly’s smile and cheerfulness will be missed.

Beverly is survived by her two children, Michael (Jane) Johnson of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Michelle (Philip) Murray of Warroad, Minn.; three grandchildren, Joshua Murray of Salt Lake City, Utah, Amy (Joshua) Meidinger of Jamestown, N.D., and Tiffany Murray of Grand Forks, N.D.; four great-grandchildren: Alexis Murray, Kiley Meidinger, Jacob Meidinger and Logan Meidinger; three brothers, Gary (Linda) Welman of Riverside, Calif., Greg (Lois) Welman of Blaine, Minn., and Bruce (Tina) Welman of Cloquet, Minn., and sister-in-law, Bonnie Welman of Cloquet, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lander and Geraldine Welman; her husband of 40 years, Peter M. Johnson; an infant son; and a brother, Leland Welman.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Nov. 29, in Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet.

A luncheon will follow the service.

Burial will be in Zerkel, Minn.

To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Beverly (Welman) Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Monday, November 29, 2021
9:00AM-10:00AM
Atkins Northland Funeral Home Chapel
801 14th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 29
Funeral Service
Monday, November 29, 2021
10:00AM
Atkins Northland Funeral Home Chapel
801 14th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries