Beverly Ehlers Baustian passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
She was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Galesburg, Ill. Beverly attended Galesburg High School and Galesburg Cottage Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her RN degree in 1951. Beverly married Russell James Baustian in December of 1953 at Bethel Baptist Church of Galesburg. Beverly was known for her generosity, kindness, intelligence, selflessness and joyful disposition. Beverly’s nursing career paralleled Russell’s pastoral career taking her to: St. Paul; Minn., Santa Clara, Calif.; Bayfield, Wis.; Gothenburg, Neb.; Eveleth, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Alexis, Ill.; and Virginia, Minn. She greatly enjoyed domestic and international traveling, singing, and attending Baptist General Conference events with Russell. Her retirement years included teaching conversational English Classes in Japan for a year, traveling to Europe, cruising the Caribbean, wintering in Lakeland, Fla., and spending summers at Lake Vermilion. Beverly settled into senior living facilities across the Twin Cities metro area in 2011. Her final days were comfortably and lovingly spent at her daughter Janet’s home in Minneapolis, Minn. Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, pastor’s wife, and nurse.
Beverly is survived by husband, Russell James Baustian; son, Gregory (Gail) Baustian; daughters, Julie (Joe) Donaldson and Janet (Gregory) Nelson; grandchildren: Emily, Chris (Susie), Kelli (Jordan), Mallory (Erik), Derek; and great-grandchildren: Lucy, Jacksen, Bodie, Colton, Hallie and Vincent. Beverly touched us all with her deep faith, unconditional love and compassion, and an unmatched zeal for life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Ehlers and Evangalyn Palmer; stepfather, Lloyd Palmer; half-brother, Robert Ehlers; granddaughter, Melissa Baustian; and grandson, Matthew Baustian.
A virtual service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19.
An inurnment will be held at Ontario Cemetery, Knox County, Ill.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.