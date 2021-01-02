Beverly Ann Watson (Wright) passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Loving mother of Sue E. Watson (Frank Polovich), James D. Watson (Gemma Farris), and Thomas W. Watson. Grandmother to Amy L. Watson (Gary Owens), And Abby L. Watson (Josh Johnson). Great-grandmother to Eliza and Stella Owens.
Survived by her sister, Nancy L. Steger; nephew, Carl M. Steger and family; daughter-in-law, Debbie Drake. Bev is also survived by cherished friends and relatives on her beloved Iron Range.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Watson; parents, Ernest and Helen Wright; and brother, Roland.
We will all miss her smile and laughter, and her loving ways.
A Memorial Service to honor Beverly will be held at a later date.
Arrangements made by Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.