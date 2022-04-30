Betty Nordstrom

Betty J. (Madden) Nordstrom, age 94, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the Hibbing Fairview Range Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Hibbing, the daughter of Clarence and Senia (Lassila) Madden. She graduated from Hibbing High School. Betty was married to Lloyd H. Nordstrom on March 5, 1949, in First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Before her move to Hibbing in 1970, Betty lived in Pool Location. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, casinos, gardening and occasionally a little glass of Chardonnay.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Edie Cappo of San Diego, Calif., Jayne (Larry) Astrom of Vero Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Nordstrom of Hibbing; six grandchildren: Chris Nordstrom, Brian (Michelle) Nordstrom, Michael Nordstrom, Jessica (Kyle) Hartl and Erik and Emily Astrom; and three great-grandchildren: Donovan and Austin Nordstrom and Ethan Hartl; and her furry companion Cleo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Nordstrom; son, Lloyd Nordstrom Jr.; an infant son; her sisters, Doris Basta and Shirley Glad.
Per Betty’s request, no funeral services are planned.
A Celebration of Life luncheon in Betty’s honor will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Mike’s Pub, 413 E. Howard St., Hibbing.
