Betty Mae Plattner, 83, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1936, in Gilbert to Frank and Mary (Kramarich) Novak and grew up there. On Jan. 29, 1954, she married Albin Plattner in Gilbert, and they moved to St. Paul. In 1958 they relocated to Hoyt Lakes where she worked as a bookkeeper until retiring in 1994. Betty and Albin moved to Las Vegas until 2003, when she moved to Virginia after Albin passed.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, former member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and its choir; volunteer Girl Scout leader and many civic organizations.
Betty’s nurturing spirit extended past her seven children and into the larger world. She always had a smile, a sparkle in her eye, and a motherly hug for everyone. She enjoyed her retirement years in Las Vegas with husband Albin Plattner. Betty had the most infectious laugh, never forgot a birthday or anniversary or holiday. She left the world a brighter place and the ripple of her kindness, care and love will last forever.
Survivors include seven children: Alan (Holly) Plattner of Colorado City, Colo., Alicia Plattner of Duluth, Minn., Mary (Paul) Flicek of Wabasha, Minn., Cynthia (Charles) Cossetta of Hibbing, Minn., James (Wendy) Plattner of Andover, Minn., Karl (Darlene) Plattner of Hudson, Wis., and Betty (Martin) Woods of Salida, Colo.; two sisters, Virginia Sjolberg of Shakopee, Minn., and Deborah (Michael) Jacklouch of Grand Forks, N.D.; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; aunts, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albin Plattner; sisters, Joan and Caroline; parents, Mary and Frank Novak; and special friend, William Ryan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24,, at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be in the Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.
