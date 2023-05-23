Betty Lou Stalboerger, 85, longtime Hibbing resident, died Tuesday, May
16, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
She was born January 13, 1938 in Nimrod, Minn., to Lester and Matilda (Fischer) Nohrenberg. Betty entered the Sacrament of Marriage to Marvin Stalboerger on April 19, 1958 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Betty proudly and diligently worked as head bookkeeper at Spies Super Value for 27 years. She was a past member of the Red Hat Society and a long time volunteer in the Hibbing Catholic Community.
Betty stayed active in her free time. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, reading and completing puzzles. Betty was also an avid quilter and seamstress. Beyond the wonderful memories of Betty that her family will hold of her, they will also treasure the many blankets she made for each of them.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Ben Castagneri) Stalboerger, Tom (Deb) Stalboerger, and Tim (Patty DeBeltz) Stalboerger; grandchildren, Katie (Jim Braulik) Betters, Megan (Tom) Hill, Chaz Stalboerger, Chelsea (Daniel) Fell, Dave Crowell, Dana (Chris) Ferguson, and Serena (Andrew) Miner, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents, Lester and Matilda Nohrenberg; brother, Walter and his wife, Phylis Nohrenberg; sister, Mildred and her husband, Loyal Williams, sister, Viola and her husband Dennis Sears; and her brother-in-law, Jerald Wilson.
A private graveside service for Betty was held in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. The Rev. John Dietz officiated. The family extends a sincere thank you for the wonderful care she received at Heritage Manor in Chisholm and from Fairview Hospice.
Arrangements were made with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
