Betty Lou Lubovich (née Betty Kozlik, 1931), age 90, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Hibbing, Minn.
Betty was always a lady. She loved her family home in Greenhaven and her cabin on South Sturgeon Lake. She learned about the fashion industry in high school while working at Vera’s Smart Shop in Hibbing. Later she became a fashion buyer for Woolworths where she helped establish a teen fashion department, producing live fashion shows. She also worked as a fashion buyer for Feldman’s Department Store, where she took regular buying trips to Minneapolis.
In later years Betty loved to travel, often taking long trips with her husband Larry. The two would hit the road during the wintertime, visiting destinations such as Nashville, Lake Havasu and Las Vegas.
Betty was especially proud of her brother Donald Kozlik who died in the Korean War at the age of twenty. A replica of the Statue of Liberty in front of Hibbing City Hall is dedicated in his honor. Established by the Hibbing Knights of Columbus, the monument pays homage to Kozlik’s war efforts and to his Boy Scout good turn of daily service to a blind man for five years (1946-1951).
There will be a private service with immediate family.
Betty is survived by her three children, Larry Lubovich of Mt. Iron, Minn., (Debbie Meyer, Becky Stajer); Corey Lubovich of Hibbing, (Shari Lubovich); Wendy Lubovich of New York, N.Y., (William Bonadio); three grandchildren: Briana Timpane of Cincinnati, Ohio, (Matthew Timpane); Corey Lubovich of Superior, Wis., (Autumn Lubovich); Josh Lubovich of Superior, (Kasey Lubovich); great-granddaughters, Maddy and Matilda of Superior.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Lubovich (1929–2007); her father, Edward Kozlik(1895–1976); and her brother, Donald Kozlik (1932–1952).
The Lubovich family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice and the adult foster care residence The Spirit of Home.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Lubovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.