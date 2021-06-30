Betty Lou Hall was born in Virginia, Minn., to Kenneth R. Hall SR. and Marjorie I. ( Weirmaa ) Hall on March 3, 1959.
She had graduated from Eveleth High School in 1977, and then entered the workforce. There after, she worked several different jobs before moving to Bemidji, Minn., in 1985 and became a bus driver for the local school district until she had to retire due to her health.
She enjoyed traveling for her church and doing the Lord’s work where she was called to serve. She enjoyed her time at the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. Her laughter and good graces could be felt wherever she was. She will be missed by her family members, her church and many friends that made along her journey. She loved life and she lived it as much as anyone could right to the end.
She had passed from natural causes in Hackensack, N.J., due to her illness that she had for many years.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Kenneth R. Hall Jr., Karen A. Hoover, Roy A. Hall, Ronald L. Hall.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth R. Hall Sr.; mother, Marjorie I. Hall; and brother, Lee D. Hall.
Funeral arrangements will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 7 p.m., and will be available through Zoom, contact information can be obtained from 218-766-8959 or 218-760-6649.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.