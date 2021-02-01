Betty Lou Falbo, 94, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Brookstone Manor Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, Minn.
She was born Oct. 23, 1926, to Alfin and Minnie (Johnson) in Virginia, Minn. Betty Lou came to Hibbing at the age of 3. She attended Hibbing Schools. She held various jobs throughout her career including: Bell Telephone in North Hibbing, Avionics, Montgomery Wards, and Mesabi Medical Center switchboard operator. She was a member of First Lutheran church in Hibbing.
Betty is survived by her children, Richard (Charlene) Bonelli, O’Fallon, Ill., Gary (Kelly) Bonelli, St. Paul, Minn., and Jane (Robert) Ward, Grand Rapids, Minn.; step-children, Phyllis Brady, Sun City, Ariz., and Delrae Stewart, Oceanside, Calif.; five granddaughters: Christina (Trevor) Harrison, Mary (Brian) Hoganson, Amanda (Phil) Souser, Gina Bonelli and Maria (Matt) Turbett; five great-grandsons: Logan, Alex, Andreas, Liam, and Oliver; great-granddaughter, Finnley; and her brother-in-law, James Ott, Quincy, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Falbo in 2004; parents; stepson, James Falbo; four sisters: Nancy Ott, Joan Bloomquist, Doris Negri, and Marlene Simberg, six brothers: Milton, Myron, Robert, Calvin, Ron, and Russell Carlson.
Betty’s family would like to thank and express their appreciation to Brookstone Manor and Essentia Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to Betty throughout her time in Grand Rapids.
Private family services for Betty will be at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Sarah Fike will officiate.
A public Graveside service will be held in the Spring at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
