Betty Lou (Burdick) Chandler, 85, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at Fairview Range Medical Center on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, while surrounded by members of her loving family.
Betty was born on February 26, 1938, in Bemidji, Minn., to Lee and Doris (Grande) Burdick. She grew up in Hibbing and went to Hibbing High School. On April 2, 1955 she married Vernon Chandler and together they raised 4 daughters. They spent time in Georgia and New Mexico before finally settling in Hibbing. After retirement they traveled throughout the western states. Betty liked the Yuma, Ariz., winters in particular and traveled there for many years. While living in Hibbing, Betty worked at Nides Fashion Shop as their tailor and then at Leuthold Jacobson Clothiers as their tailor. She continued her sewing career later when living in her Yuma, Ariz., winter home. She was also very active in the family Amway business and she sold Avon as well.
Betty loved her family so homemaking was a joy and passion for her. The house was often filled with love, laughter, music, smells of fresh bread and wonderful meals. She was also an artistic and creative talent, enjoying painting, drawing, sewing, music, singing, ceramics, baking, cooking, crocheting, knitting and photography. She loved to garden and had a big garden every year. She enjoyed entertaining with potluck meals and cookouts for family and friends, often serving up her famous potato salad, tuna macaroni salad or some fresh baked treats. She really loved a great game of cards or a fun board game anytime.
Betty was known for her many talents and for her kind, compassionate spirit. She enjoyed being a foster grandparent and a 4-H activities leader as well as making show clothes for the local riders, her own kids and her Grandkids. She was involved with the local riding clubs such as The Circle H Riding Club, The North Country Appaloosa Club and The Iron Range Saddle Club. She was always volunteering her time for fundraising endeavors and helping to put on the show. She adored her Grandkids, going to events and supporting their activities as often as she could. She was a huge animal lover too with a special place in her heart for her Snookums, Tuffy, Ting, Sonny and most recently Arthur.
Betty is survived by her four daughters: Susan Fisher of Eastover, S.C., Sandra Nash of Hibbing, Tami Chandler of Hibbing, Lisa (Bob) Koenen of Gunnison, Colo.; her sister Bernice Simonson, 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, sisters in-law, Ruby Burdick of Hibbing, Carol (Sam) Galatz of Hibbing, Marlene Chandler-Kile of Snowflake, Ariz., numerous nieces and nephews and Arthur of Arthur’s Place.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Chandler in 1999; her parents, her sisters Francis and Peggy, her brother Clarence, her Great Grandson Tyler Kim Banks and special friend Richard Lind.
Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds, Chisholm, Minn., in the children’s building.
Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. Matt 5:4
