Betty Lavonne (Boberg) Westby, age 86, of Virginia died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Essentia Health Virginia Care Center.
She was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Ulen, Minn., the daughter of Carl and Helen (Berg) Boberg, and was a graduate of Twin Valley High School. Betty married Hans Westby on Sept. 18, 1955, and the couple settled in Virginia shortly thereafter. Betty worked as a bank teller for many years before taking several years off to raise her children. In her 50s, she became a licensed insurance agent and operated the Betty Westby Agency for Farmers Insurance. Betty was a dedicated member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia, where she has served on the Council, as the treasurer, and as custodian; and a member of the Sons of Norway – Haarfager Lodge in Virginia. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, laughing with friends, and playing penny slots. Later in life, she enjoyed word puzzles, Bingo, and Fox News.
Betty is survived by her children: Diane (Richard) Tuomala of Woodbridge, Va., and Roger Westby of Hugo, Minn.; grandchildren: David Tuomala, Dylan Tuomala, and Alyssa Westby; great-granddaughter: Olivia Gibson; several nieces and nephews; extended family, her Church family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans; her parents; and siblings: Myrtle Nysetvold, Carlyle Boberg, and Odell Boberg.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Tim Ehling will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, next to her beloved Hans.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
