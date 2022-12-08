Betty Jean Turk, 93, of Aurora, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Essentia Health—Northern Pines in Aurora.
Betty was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Eveleth, Minn., to George and Anne (Hirsch) Bruzenak. Betty was a graduate of Eveleth High School and later worked for Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory as a seamstress. On June 26, 1948, she married Jack Noson.
Years following her husband Jack’s death, she married Louis Turk on Nov. 14, 1964. Betty was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member of the Slovenian Women’s Union and the KSKJ Lodge #59.
Survivors include numerous nephews and nieces, and sister-in-law, Jamie Bruzenak.
She was preceded in death by first husband: Jack Noson; second husband: Louis Turk; brothers: Gyle (Sonny) Bruzenak, George Bruzenak; sisters: Geraldine Zweber, Beverly Kochar and Patricia McNeely; niece, Janet Nelson; nephew, Michael G. McNeely; sister-in- law, Susan Bruzenak; and her parents.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff of Northern Pines in Aurora for the exceptional care she received.
Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
