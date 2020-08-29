Betty Jean Strazishar
Mean.Gene

Betty Jean Strazishar (Howard), 89, peacefully left this world on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of the Hibbing, Minn., area.

Betty married Tony Strazishar and they had two daughters, Sharon (Gene) Whipple and Sandra (Jim) McRae. She had two grandchildren, Wayne (Cheryl) Whipple and Lynn (Randy) Glaser. Betty also had three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandsons.

Betty spent many years volunteering at the Hibbing Senior Center, The Mine View, The Greyhound Museum and VWF Post 8510 in Hibbing. She enjoyed the ladies of her Wednesday club and card clubs for many years.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; their daughter, Sandra; five unborn sons; and her two brothers, Ben and Stanley.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Hibbing Senior Center with a private family burial to follow.

