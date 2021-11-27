Betty Jean Smith, 32, of Aurora, died Thursday, Nov.11, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a car accident occurring near Gilbert, Minn.
She was born Nov. 23, 1988, in Ely, Minn., the daughter of Luthera and Carl Smith and was a graduate of Babbitt High School, Class of 2008. Betty previously lived in Babbitt, Minn., and Virginia, Minn.
Betty’s number one priority in life was her children and she loved them very much. She also enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her children, Madisyn Smith, Payton Edwards and Zander Smith; mother, Luthera (Palmer) Smith; father, Carl Smith; sisters, Melissa Smith, Frances (Eric) Gunderson; brothers, Charlie Smith and Carl Smith; step-sister and step-brother, Millennium Rankin and Donald Rankin; grandfather, Gary (Sandy) Palmer;;numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, foster family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dakota Smith; sister, Mary Smith; foster parents, John and Val Sherman; grandmothers, Dorothy Smith and Betty Palmer.
The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral home in Virginia. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. A Graveside service is planned for May 2022 at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
