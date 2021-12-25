Betty Jane Rutchasky, 76, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Betty was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Oct. 10, 1945, to Gerald and Frances Mousseau. Betty grew up, attended school, and lived her life in Hibbing,. She was united in marriage to David Rutchasky on April 24, 1965, in Silica, Minn. They were blessed with four daughters whom Betty stayed home to raise. Sadly, David passed away in March of 1999.
Betty loved to garden, read, and bake. She and David loved to spend time together watching the birds. Betty also enjoyed hunting and fishing. She adored her grandchildren and was involved in their lives as much as she could be.
Betty was an active on the go person. Regardless of any struggles, nothing stopped her. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Geraldine (Daniel) Hoffman, Christine (Charles) Juopperi, Tammy (John Luoma) Rutchasky, and Becky (James) Polasky; grandchildren: Terry Luoma, Emiley Hoffman, Zachary Opsahl, Montana Opsahl, Ashton Wardas, Dave Hoffman, Ryan Juopperi, Andrea Juopperi, Brandon Luoma, Grant Luoma, Stephanie Polasky, and Victoria Polasky; three great-grandchildren; brothers: Tony (Janey) Mousseau, Tom (Diane) Mousseau and Butch Mousseau; sisters: Mary (Marvin) LeBarge, Judy (Rick) Kacer, Kathy (Tom) Pevfetti, and Shirley (Tom) Zaitz.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David; sisters: Nancy (Frank) Brletich, Barb Mousseau and Tina Mousseau; brother Lenny Mousseau
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A luncheon will be held at the VFW, Cook, MN immediately following the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.