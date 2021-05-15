Betty Jane (Dahlin) Johnson went to join her heavenly family and her Lord on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Betty will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at First Baptist Church, Cook, Minn.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Mlaker Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.