Betty Jane (Dahlin) Johnson

Betty Jane (Dahlin) Johnson went to join her heavenly family and her Lord on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021.

A Celebration of Life for Betty will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at First Baptist Church, Cook, Minn.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Mlaker Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries