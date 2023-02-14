Betty Hagberg Kennedy
Betty Hagberg Kennedy, age 90, of Payson, Ariz., passed away on February 12, 2023, at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn.
She was born on August 8, 1932, on the family farm in Tamarack, Minn., the daughter of Chris and Betty Fahrwald.
In 1934 the family moved to Duluth due to the depression. Betty graduated from Morgan Park High School. She was very close to her classmates—they were lifelong friends. She helped in the planning and attended all of her class reunions, including the 70th in 2020. Following high school, Betty went on to Duluth Business College for secretarial training.
She moved to Aurora in 1954. Betty had a passion for skiing in her teen years. That passion led her and her husband to be one of the five families that founded Giants Ridge. Betty skied at Giants Ridge from 1956 to 2013 (57 years). She stopped skiing at age 80 when she moved to Arizona.
Another lifelong passion was her involvement with the Methodist and Presbyterian Churches that she attended.
In 1969, Betty moved to Virginia where she worked at the East Range Clinic and raised her 3 sons. Betty married Gordon Kennedy in November of 2008. She often said her 13 years with Gordon were the best years of her life. She married a very kind and considerate husband. They spent the last 10 years living in Payson, Ariz.
Betty is survived by her loving husband: Gordon; sister: Judy (Richard) McGaffey; sons: Chris (Jeanene), Bruce (Nancy), and Brian (Nenen); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister: Linda.
Per Betty’s request, there will be no service.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
