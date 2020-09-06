Betty Evelyn Nygard, 83, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Virginia Care Center.
Betty was born July 17, 1937, in Virginia to Ernest E. and Evelyn (Pettinelli) Erickson and was a lifelong resident. She married Albert R. Nygard May 30, 1956.
Betty was a member of Peace United Methodist Church of Virginia, church treasurer and auditor. She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a volunteer for AARP as a tax preparer, and managed the Welander Building apartments for 18 years and had worked for several retail stores.
Betty is survived by daughter, Carole (Terry) Welander of Chisholm; sons, Rod (Terri) Nygard of Duluth, Scott Nygard of Mountain Iron; grandchildren, Brian Nygard of Duluth, Beth (Nate) Weidner of the Twin Cities; sisters, Carolyn Erickson of Virginia, Artyce Fredlund, honorable sister, Judy Jambois, Phyllis (Warren) Bruno-Peterson, all of Duluth; brother, Richard (Susan) Erickson of Iron. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Albert in 2017.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia with Pastor Mickey Olson officiating.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
