Betty Ellen Ellis

Betty Ellis, 93, of Hibbing, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away at Aspen
Grove in Chisholm, Minn., on January 12, 2022.
She was born on July 31, 1928, in Fort Morgan, Colo., to Elsie and Vernon James. She graduated High School from Crookston, Minn.
She married Patrick Ellis on Aug. 26, 1946, and were married 59 years before he passed in July of 2006. They lived in Colorado for many years and wintered in Arizona. She worked for Hewitt Packard for many years in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Betty loved to crochet, make ceramics – especially dolls – and was a talented painter.
She moved to Hibbing in 2006 after her husband passed to be near her sister Patti. They were joined at the hip until Patti passed away in 2011.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Marlene Ellis; sister, Virginia Pascoe; brother-in-law, Clarence Carlson; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Vernon James; husband, Patrick; son, Richard; brothers, Vernon and wife (Judy), Don and wife (Betty); sister, Patti Carlson; and brother-in-law, Chet Pascoe.
A celebration of life will be held this summer with burial in Baudette, Minn.
The family would like to thank Brenda and Chuck Gargano and staff of Aspen Grove for their loving care during her last 4 ½ years of life.
In closing – her words were “Where does time go?” and “Cookies – I love cookies.”
We will miss you – love Denise and Debbie
