Betty Ann “Mickey” Babich-Bishop passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Waterview Pines in Virginia following a long journey through alzheimers.

She was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Virginia, Minn., to Steve and Rose (Logan) Babich and grew up in “Finntown.” On June 23, 1997, she married Daniel L Bishop. Betty and Dan enjoyed their home on Lake Vermilion where she enjoyed cooking, fishing, reading, needle work and crossword puzzles.

Betty is survived by nephews, nieces and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: Dulio (Duke), John and Billy; and sisters: Mary (Pinky), Frances and Joyce.

A service will be planned for next summer.

