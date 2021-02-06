Betty Ann “Mickey” Babich-Bishop passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Waterview Pines in Virginia following a long journey through alzheimers.
She was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Virginia, Minn., to Steve and Rose (Logan) Babich and grew up in “Finntown.” On June 23, 1997, she married Daniel L Bishop. Betty and Dan enjoyed their home on Lake Vermilion where she enjoyed cooking, fishing, reading, needle work and crossword puzzles.
Betty is survived by nephews, nieces and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: Dulio (Duke), John and Billy; and sisters: Mary (Pinky), Frances and Joyce.
A service will be planned for next summer.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.